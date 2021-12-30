Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 37.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atreca by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCEL stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.