Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 2,885 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the period.

GPRE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

