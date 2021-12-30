Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Chegg stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,268. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

