Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. SiTime accounts for 5.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.41% of SiTime worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiTime by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SiTime by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 22.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of SITM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.04. 119,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,146. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 436.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.51.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

