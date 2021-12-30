Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 856,870 shares.The stock last traded at $28.07 and had previously closed at $26.13.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

