AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.95

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.58. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 18,390 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.20.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at $421,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

