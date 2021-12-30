AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 103.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.88.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $252.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $253.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.37 and a 200 day moving average of $229.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

