Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.07 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $94.85 or 0.00200621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and $194.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00041872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006960 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

