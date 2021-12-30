B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $81.71

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.71, but opened at $86.85. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $88.05, with a volume of 155 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

