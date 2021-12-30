Badger DAO Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $165.13 million and $7.79 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $14.80 or 0.00031729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,157,112 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

