Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 224 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

