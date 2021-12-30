Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $366.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

