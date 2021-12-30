Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $661,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 42.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 45.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $315,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

