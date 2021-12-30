Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.