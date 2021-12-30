Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 184 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.