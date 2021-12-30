Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.29 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

