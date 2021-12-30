Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$160.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$154.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$136.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$136.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.44. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.