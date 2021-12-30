Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

