Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY remained flat at $$17.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 105,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

