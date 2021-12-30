Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.98 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $264,334.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006935 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

