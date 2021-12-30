Bbva USA Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

