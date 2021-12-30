Bbva USA Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $87.25 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

