Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.