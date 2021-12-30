Bbva USA Reduces Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bbva USA decreased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA owned about 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

