Bbva USA Sells 406 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

