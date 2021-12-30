Bbva USA Sells 954 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bbva USA lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

