Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.89 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

FB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.09. 197,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,958,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

