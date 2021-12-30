Beam (BEAM) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $62.17 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00017186 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,288,280 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

