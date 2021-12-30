Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00216890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00510669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

