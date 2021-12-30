BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.86. 43,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,006. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

