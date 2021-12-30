Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $98.76 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

