Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 157.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

