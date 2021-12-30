Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $41,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $71.20 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

