Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 215.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

