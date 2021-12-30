Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $46,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.94 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

