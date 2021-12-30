Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,897 shares of company stock worth $5,618,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

