Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

