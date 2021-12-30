Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 3.1%

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 3,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 471,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $428,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.