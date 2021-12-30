Berkshire Grey Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Shares of BGRY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

