BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BGC Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

