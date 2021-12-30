BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BHP Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $60.21 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

