BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,115 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

