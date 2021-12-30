BiFi Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $19,851.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00212688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00503683 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00078633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

