Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

