Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

