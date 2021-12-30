Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

Bilibili stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

