BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $19.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BCRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. 14,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,450. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 162.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

