BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) shares dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22.

About BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY)

BioGaia AB engages in the development, marketing, and sale of probiotic products. It operates through the following segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment sells drops, oral rehydration solutions, digestive health tablets, and also royalties pertaining to pediatric products.

