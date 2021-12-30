Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $258.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

