Biogen Inc. Sells 81,187 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Biogen Inc. sold 600 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $5,136.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

