Biogen Inc. Sells 81,187 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Biogen Inc. sold 600 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $5,136.00.
- On Thursday, December 9th, Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56.
- On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40.
NASDAQ SGMO opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
